JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

AAVAS Financiers standalone net profit rises 117.43% in the December 2018 quarter
Business Standard

Confidence Finance & Trading reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.09 crore in the December 2018 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales rise 127.59% to Rs 0.66 crore

Net loss of Confidence Finance & Trading reported to Rs 0.09 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against net profit of Rs 0.03 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. Sales rose 127.59% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended December 2018 as against Rs 0.29 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2017. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2018Dec. 2017% Var.Sales0.660.29 128 OPM %-13.6413.79 -PBDT-0.090.04 PL PBT-0.090.03 PL NP-0.090.03 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Thu, January 31 2019. 09:46 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
Advertisements