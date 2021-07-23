Mahindra Lifespace board to consider bonus shares

-
ALSO READ
Mahindra & Mahindra announces changes in management of Mobility Services Sector
Mahindra Lifespaces adds new residential project in Bengaluru
Mahindra Lifespaces acquires land parcel in Kalyan
Mahindra Lifespace acquires land parcel in Pimpri, Pune
M&M Financial concludes acquisition of Ideal Finance
-
Mahindra Lifespace Developers informed that the board of directors of the company at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 28th July 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares.
The board of directors will also consider, unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2021 on Wednesday, 28th July 2021.
The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2021. Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 0.14% to settle at Rs 667.40 yesterday.
The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 718 on 15 July 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 194 on 30 July 2020.
Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU