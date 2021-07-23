Mahindra Lifespace board to consider bonus shares

Mahindra Lifespace Developers informed that the board of directors of the company at its meeting scheduled on Wednesday, 28th July 2021, shall consider the proposal for issuance of bonus equity shares.

The board of directors will also consider, unaudited standalone and consolidated financial results for the first quarter ended on 30th June 2021 on Wednesday, 28th July 2021.

The announcement was made after market hours yesterday, 22 July 2021. Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers rose 0.14% to settle at Rs 667.40 yesterday.

The stock hit a 52-week high of Rs 718 on 15 July 2021. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 194 on 30 July 2020.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers is the real estate and infrastructure development business of the Mahindra Group.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)