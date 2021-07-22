Bharti Airtel announces new retail, corporate post-paid plans

Bharti Airtel climbed 4.08% to Rs 547.30 after the telecom major announced new postpaid plans for corporate and retail customers.

The firm announced new corporate postpaid plan, whereby customers can pay Rs 299 for 30 GB, Rs 349 for 40 GB, Rs 399 for 60 GB, Rs 499 for 100 GB and Rs 1,599 for 500 GB with unlimited calling facility.

Ajay Chitkara, the director and chief executive officer (CEO) of Airtel Business, has said that: "Over the past few years, Airtel has made massive investments in spectrum, infrastructure and latest technologies to build a 5G ready and secure network that can support the digital transformation journeys of our customers. Our new Postpaid plans offer a holistic connectivity solution along with industry leading benefits to meet the productivity requirements of our customers in the post pandemic world."

For its new retail postpaid plans, customers can pay Rs 399 for 40 GB (1 connection), Rs 499 for 75 GB (1 connection), Rs 999 for 210 GB (3 connections), Rs 1,599 for unlimited data + IR pack (2 connections) and Rs 299 for 30 GB (1 connection) with unlimited calling facility.

The company has discontinued its 749 Family Postpaid Plan for new customers and will now offer 999 as the only Family Postpaid Plan with enhanced data benefits. Now, customers can add a connection to any Airtel Postpaid plan at just Rs 299/SIM and get 30 GB additional data (10 GB earlier), unlimited calling and Thanks benefits, the press filing added.

Meanwhile on Wednesday, the telecom major announced its collaboration with Intel for 5G network development by leveraging vRAN/O-RAN technologies. The collaboration is part of Airtel's 5G roadmap for India as it transforms its networks to allow its customers to reap the full possibilities of the hyperconnected world where Industry 4.0 to cloud gaming and virtual / augmented reality become an everyday experience. Airtel is the first telecom operator in India to demonstrate 5G over a LIVE network and is conducting 5G trials in major cities.

On a consolidated basis, the telecom major's net profit stood at Rs 759 crore in Q4 March 2021 compared with net loss of Rs 5,237 crore in Q4 March 2020. Net sales increased 11.9% to Rs 25,747.30 crore in Q4 March 2021 over Q4 March 2020.

Bharti Airtel is a global telecommunications company with operations in 18 countries across South Asia and Africa.

