Mahindra Lifespace Developers gets over 200 applicants for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan-2

Mahindra Lifespace Developers received more than 200 applications for Mahindra Happinest Kalyan-2 within four weeks of its launch.

Mahindra Happinest Kalyan-2 is the first value housing project in India to be registered for IGBC health and wellness certification. More than fifty-five amenities at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan-2 will cater to the social, mental and physical health of residents. Moreover, homebuyers at Mahindra Happinest Kalyan-2 will be able to choose from among a set of pay-per-use amenities - a hobby room, guest room and an exhibition room, via the 'MySeries' offering.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers reported consolidated net profit of Rs 24.86 crore in Q3 December 2021 as against net loss of Rs 9.68 crore in Q3 December 2020. Net sales dropped 62.6% to Rs 24.34 crore in Q3 December 2021 over Q3 December 2020.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers' development footprint spans 27.4 million sq. ft. (2.5 million sq. m.) of completed, ongoing and forthcoming residential projects across seven Indian cities; and over 5,000 acres of ongoing and forthcoming projects under development/management at its integrated developments/industrial clusters across four locations.

Mahindra Lifespaces' development portfolio comprises premium residential projects; value homes under the 'Mahindra Happinest' brand; and integrated cities and industrial clusters under the 'Mahindra World City' and 'Origins by Mahindra' brands respectively.

Shares of Mahindra Lifespace Developers fell 0.88% to Rs 292.45 on BSE.

