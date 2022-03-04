Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2022.

Vodafone Idea Ltd, Carborundum Universal Ltd, Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd and Shipping Corporation of India Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 March 2022.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Ltd tumbled 6.51% to Rs 1270.45 at 14:51 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 39904 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 48650 shares in the past one month.

Vodafone Idea Ltd crashed 6.32% to Rs 10.38. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1003.29 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 725.29 lakh shares in the past one month.

Carborundum Universal Ltd lost 6.25% to Rs 720.2. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 9.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15143 shares in the past one month.

Indian Railway Catering & Tourism Corporation Ltd plummeted 6.12% to Rs 751. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 12.06 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.39 lakh shares in the past one month.

Shipping Corporation of India Ltd slipped 6.08% to Rs 116.65. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)