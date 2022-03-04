SPS Finquest Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Vadilal Industries Ltd, TCI Developers Ltd, Arihant Superstructures Ltd and GTPL Hathway Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 March 2022.

SPS Finquest Ltd tumbled 9.98% to Rs 115.05 at 14:22 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 8414 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13106 shares in the past one month.

Vadilal Industries Ltd lost 6.89% to Rs 1224.5. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3740 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8570 shares in the past one month.

TCI Developers Ltd crashed 6.69% to Rs 305. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 115 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2497 shares in the past one month.

Arihant Superstructures Ltd dropped 6.43% to Rs 140.35. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 85580 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 79900 shares in the past one month.

GTPL Hathway Ltd fell 6.34% to Rs 205.35. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 9569 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8424 shares in the past one month.

