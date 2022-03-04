NTPC declares commercial operation of third part of Fatehgarh Solar Project

-
NTPC today declared third part capacity of 74.88 MW out of 296 MW Fatehgarh Solar PV Project at Jaisalmer, Rajasthan, to be on commercial operation.
With this, commercial capacity of NTPC and NTPC group will become 54,452.18 MW and 67,907.18 MW, respectively.
NTPC is India's largest energy conglomerate. It has presence in the entire value chain of the power generation business. The Government of India holds 51.10% in NTPC as of 31 December 2021.
The PSU power major reported 24.63% increase in standalone net profit to Rs 4,131.99 crore on 17.77% rise in net sales to Rs 28,864.79 crore in Q3 December 2022 over Q3 December 2021.
The scrip fell 1.18% to currently trade at Rs 130.30 on the BSE.
