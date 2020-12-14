Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd Falls 0.96%

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 14.58% over last one month compared to 19.73% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.05% rise in the SENSEX

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd lost 0.96% today to trade at Rs 334.35. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.25% to quote at 2304. The index is up 19.73 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Godrej Properties Ltd decreased 0.63% and Phoenix Mills Ltd lost 0.46% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 4.56 % over last one year compared to the 12.85% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd has added 14.58% over last one month compared to 19.73% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 6.05% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 6 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 7917 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 428.25 on 01 Feb 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 171.2 on 07 May 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)