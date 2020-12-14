NMDC Ltd Spikes 3.52%, S&P BSE Metal index Rises 1.51%

NMDC Ltd has added 22.07% over last one month compared to 19.72% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.07% rise in the SENSEX

NMDC Ltd rose 3.52% today to trade at Rs 114.75. The S&P BSE Metal index is up 1.51% to quote at 11327.61. The index is up 19.72 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Steel Authority of India Ltd increased 2.6% and Coal India Ltd added 2.13% on the day. The S&P BSE Metal index went up 15.72 % over last one year compared to the 12.87% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

NMDC Ltd has added 22.07% over last one month compared to 19.72% gain in S&P BSE Metal index and 6.07% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 25907 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 5.11 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 139.5 on 23 Jan 2020. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 62 on 13 Mar 2020.

