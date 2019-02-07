Lupin receives USFDA approval for Tadalafil Tablets

Lupin announced that it has received approval for its Tablets USP, 20 mg from the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to market a generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Adcirca Tablets, 20 mg.

Lupin's Tablets USP, 20 mg is the generic version of Eli Lilly and Company's Adci rca Tablets, 20 mg. It is indicated for the treatment of (PAH) (WHO Group 1) to improve exercise ability.

Tablets, 20 mg (RLD: Adcirca) had annual sales of pproximately USD 1174.3 million in the US (IQVIA MAT December 2018).

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)