Mahindra Logistics, Amara Raja Batteries, Filatex India in spotlight

Mahindra Logistics: The company entered into a Business Transfer Agreement with Rivigo Services Private Limited and its promoter for acquisition/purchase of its B2B express business, as a going concern, on slump sale basis, for a lump sum consideration of Rs. 225 crore.

Amara Raja Batteries: Amara Raja Batteries announced a proposed transaction integrating its supply chain, leading to margin improvements by bringing the Plastics Component for Battery Business of Mangal Industries (MIL) into its own fold through a scheme of arrangement involving demerger of Plastics Component for Battery Business from MIL into ARBL (Scheme).

Filatex India: Filatex India informed that the project for debottlenecking melt capacity of 50 MT per day and manufacturing lines of 120 MT per day POY at Dahej Plant have successfully been commissioned from 26th September 2022.

Orient Bell: Orient Bell announced completion of expansion at its Hoskote plant (Bengaluru district, Karnataka) involving capex of about Rs. 34 crore well ahead of schedule.

Jyoti Structures: Jyoti Structures has secured a contract from Sterlite Power Transmission for turnkey supply and construction of 400 KV & 220 kV Double Circuit transmission line in Goa & Karnataka. The contract is valued at Rs. 237 crore including GST and is to be commissioned in phased manner by December 2023 and July 2024.

Shree Ajit Pulp and Paper: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled to be held on 29 September 2022 to discuss and consider issue of equity shares of the company on rights basis.

