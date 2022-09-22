PNB, Ashoka Buildcon, PB Fintech in focus

PNB: The bank has issued and allotted Basel III Compliant Additional Tier-I Bonds at a coupon of 8.30% p.a. aggregating to Rs.658 crore on private placement basis.

Ashoka Buildcon: The company had submitted its bid to the South Western Railway ('SWR') and the company has received a Letter of Acceptance (LOA) from SWR for the Project viz. 'Construction of New BG Line. The accepted bid project cost for the project is Rs.258.12 crore. The completion period is 24 months.

PB Fintech: The company informed that it has made investment of Rs 649.99 crore in subsidiary Policybazaar Insurance Brokers and investment of Rs 249.99 crore in subsidiary Paisabazaar Marketing And Consulting.

Heritage Foods: A meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 30 September 2022 to consider and approve for raising of funds by way of issue of equity shares on a rights issue basis.

Spandana Sphoorty Financial: The board of directors of the company considered and approved the issuance of upto 500 Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principal Protected, Market Linked, Rated, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10 lakh each, aggregating up to Rs. 25 crore on a private placement basis with a green shoe option up to Rs. 25 crore in the form of Secured, Senior, Redeemable, Transferable, Listed, Principal Protected, Market Linked, Rated, Non-Convertible Debentures of face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis.

KPI Green Energy: KPI Green has received a new order for executing Wind-Solar'Hybrid Power Project of 5.40 MW (comprising of 5.40 MW Wind Turbine and 4 MWdc Solar) capacity from M/s Greenlab Diamonds LLP, Surat under 'Captive Power Producer (CPP)' business segment of the company.

