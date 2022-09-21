Wipro, Hero MotoCorp, HPCL, Tata Steel in focus

Wipro: Wipro and Finastra, a global provider of financial software applications and marketplaces, announced a partnership in India to help corporate banks accelerate digital transformation by deploying Finastra's leading solutions.

Hero MotoCorp, HPCL: Hero MotoCorp and HPCL have entered into a collaboration to establish charging infrastructure for Electric Vehicles (EVs) in the country. As a part of the initiative, the companies will set-up charging infrastructure for two-wheeled electric vehicles (EVs) across the country.

Tata Steel: The Committee of Directors approved the allotment of 20,000 - Fixed rate, Unsecured, Redeemable, Rated, Listed, Non-Convertible Debentures having face value Rs 10,00,000/- each, for cash, aggregating to Rs 2,000 crore, to identified investors on private placement basis.

Indian Hotels Company: The hospitality group on Tuesday (20 September) announced the signing of its second hotel in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh under the SeleQtions brand.

NBCC (India): The company secured the total business of Rs. 274.77 crore during the month of August 2022.

Hilton Metal Forging: The company was recently awarded an order for Kalka-Shimla Jurisdiction of the Central Railways. The company already supplied two consignments of wheels & became one of the suppliers of this Railway Wheel requirement of Indian government.

ITI: The meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 28 September 2022 to consider and approve allotment of equity shares to the President of India, against capex infusion, as per revival package of BIFR.

