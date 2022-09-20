Adani Enterprises,CEAT,Bombay Dyeing in focus

-
ALSO READ
Adani Enterprises wins two coal mining projects
Adani Enterprises wins two coal mining projects
Ircon wins work order worth Rs 256 cr from Mahanadi Coalfields
IFCI Venture Capital Funds reports standalone net loss of Rs 3.64 crore in the March 2022 quarter
Indices trade near flat line; breadth strong
-
Adani Enterprises: The company hasraised Rs. 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured,Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures(MLD) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis.
CEAT: The board of directors of CEAT has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 150 crore.
Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: A meetingof the board of directors of the company will be held on 22 September 2022,to consider proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.
Ircon International (IRCON): The company has been awarded the work of Stage-III i.e. Detailed Engineering and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for 'Development of Rail Infrastructure for proposed 02 nos. RLS (20 MTY) for Ananta OCP of Jagannath Area at Talcher' by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at total value of Rs.256 crore.
IFCI said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 27 September 2022 to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares to the Government of India.
Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has called off proposal to proceed with sale / disposal of the the warehouse assets (Business Undertaking) and has decided to explore other opportunities for rehabilitation of business operations.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU