Adani Enterprises,CEAT,Bombay Dyeing in focus

Adani Enterprises: The company hasraised Rs. 100 crore by allotment of 1,000 Rated, Listed, Secured,Redeemable, Principal Protected Market Linked Non-Convertible Debentures(MLD) of the face value of Rs. 10,00,000/- each on private placement basis.

CEAT: The board of directors of CEAT has allotted Non-Convertible Debentures (NCDs) on a private placement basis aggregating to Rs 150 crore.

Bombay Dyeing & Manufacturing Company: A meetingof the board of directors of the company will be held on 22 September 2022,to consider proposal of raising of funds by issue of equity shares by way of a rights issue to the eligible equity shareholders of the company.

Ircon International (IRCON): The company has been awarded the work of Stage-III i.e. Detailed Engineering and Project Management Consultancy (PMC) Services for 'Development of Rail Infrastructure for proposed 02 nos. RLS (20 MTY) for Ananta OCP of Jagannath Area at Talcher' by Mahanadi Coalfields Limited (MCL) at total value of Rs.256 crore.

IFCI said that the meeting of the board of directors of the company is scheduled on 27 September 2022 to consider and approve preferential issue of equity shares to the Government of India.

Future Supply Chain Solutions: The company has called off proposal to proceed with sale / disposal of the the warehouse assets (Business Undertaking) and has decided to explore other opportunities for rehabilitation of business operations.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)