Maruti Suzuki secures 800 acres land for new manufacturing site

Maruti Suzuki has been in discussion with the Government of Haryana for investment in a new manufacturing site for its proposed capacity expansion.
The Company completed today, the process of allotment of an 800 acres site at IMT Kharkhoda in District Sonipat with HSIIDC (Haryana State Industrial and Infrastructure Development Corporation).
The first plant with a manufacturing capacity of 250,000 vehicles per annum is expected to be commissioned within the year 2025 subject to administrative approvals.
In the first phase, the investment would be over Rs 11,000 crore.
The site will have space for capacity expansion to include more manufacturing plants in the future.
