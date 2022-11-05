Mahindra Logistics consolidated net profit rises 138.09% in the September 2022 quarter

Sales rise 28.39% to Rs 1326.33 crore

Net profit of Mahindra Logistics rose 138.09% to Rs 12.19 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 5.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021. Sales rose 28.39% to Rs 1326.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2022 as against Rs 1033.04 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2021.1326.331033.045.104.5460.2042.2816.657.6612.195.12

