Board of R Systems International approves buyback of equity shares

At meeting held on 15 January 2019The Board of R Systems International has approved the proposal for buyback of shares up to 36.90 lakh fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each (representing 2.98% of the total number of equity shares in the paid up share capital of the company) at a price of Rs 65 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 23.98 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU