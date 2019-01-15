JUST IN
Satin Creditcare Network's subsidiary - Satin Finserv gets registered as NBFC
Business Standard

Board of R Systems International approves buyback of equity shares

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 15 January 2019

The Board of R Systems International has approved the proposal for buyback of shares up to 36.90 lakh fully paid up equity shares of Re 1 each (representing 2.98% of the total number of equity shares in the paid up share capital of the company) at a price of Rs 65 per share payable in cash for an aggregate consideration not exceeding Rs 23.98 crore.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 12:58 IST

