Business Standard

Board of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies approves transfer of leasehold land

Capital Market 

On 15 January 2019

The Board of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies on 15 January 2019 has approved transfer of leasehold land along with building located at G-71/2, MIDC, Industrial Area, Bhosari, Pune: 411026, Maharashtra subject to necessary approvals from concerned authorities and approved the proposal for entering into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Fronius India and Sumerchand Agarwal w.r.t aforesaid transaction.

First Published: Tue, January 15 2019. 14:16 IST

