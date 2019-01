Board of Automotive Stampings & Assemblies approves transfer of leasehold land

On 15 January 2019

The Board of on 15 January 2019 has approved transfer of leasehold land along with building located at G-71/2, MIDC, Industrial Area, Bhosari, Pune: 411026, subject to necessary approvals from concerned authorities and approved the proposal for entering into Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with Fronius India and Sumerchand Agarwal w.r.t aforesaid transaction.

