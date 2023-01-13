JUST IN
Infosys, HCL Tech, L&T, Godrej Properties in focus

Business Standard

Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of Mahindra Tractor Assembly Inc.

Mahindra & Mahindra announced the dissolution of its step down subsidiary, Mahindra Tractor Assembly Inc. (MTAI), a subsidiary of Mahindra Overseas Investment Company (Mauritius) (MOICML) with effect from 30 September 2022.

Pursuant to the above, MTAI has ceased to be a wholly owned subsidiary of MOICML and that of the company.

First Published: Fri, January 13 2023. 09:07 IST

