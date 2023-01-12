Rail Vikas Nigam bags project of Southern Railways

Rail Vikas Nigam has received LOA for Provision of Automatic Block Signaling with Dual MSDAC, EI/OC Interface and Block Optimization in TADUKU (TDK)- RENIGUNTA (RU) section and Replacement of EI/RRI at TADUKU (TDK), PUDI (PUDI) & SRI VENKATA PERUMAL RAJU PURAM (SVF) Stations of CHENNAI (MAS) Division in Southern Railway (Reach-III).

The project cost is Rs. 38.97 crore.

