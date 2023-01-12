Asian Paints incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Asian Paints (Polymers)

Asian Paints has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named, Asian Paints (Polymers) on 11 January 2023 for the purpose of setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India with an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore.

