Asian Paints incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Asian Paints (Polymers)

-
ALSO READ
Adani Ports incorporates wholly owned subsidiary - Adani Aviation Fuels
Genus Power Infrastructures incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
Adani Ports and SEZ arm incorporates wholly owned subsidiary in UP
Board of Mahindra Logistics approves incorporation of wholly owned subsidiaries
NTPC Renewable Energy incorporates wholly owned subsidiary
-
Asian Paints has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named, Asian Paints (Polymers) on 11 January 2023 for the purpose of setting up a manufacturing facility for Vinyl Acetate Ethylene Emulsion (VAE) and Vinyl Acetate Monomer (VAM) in India with an authorised share capital of Rs 100 crore.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU