L&T Technology Services to acquire Smart World & Communication biz of L&T

L&T Technology Services today announced that it has agreed to acquire the Smart World & Communication (SWC) Business of L&T, enabling LTTS to combine synergies and take offerings in Next-Gen Communications, Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity to the global market.

Smart World & Communication was founded in 2016 to cater to the demands in smart cities, address opportunities and provide smart solutions in the areas of end-to-end communications, city surveillance and intelligent traffic management system for the Government as well as enterprises. It has an employee base of over 700 engineers from diversified technology domains and has crossed an annual revenue of Rs 1,000 crores.

The coming together of the LTTS and SWC teams will address the entire gamut of digital offerings including design, architect, build & operate, effectively catering to the portfolios encompassing NextGen Communications, Sustainable Spaces and Cybersecurity.

