L&T Technology Services to acquire Smart World & Communication biz of L&T
Mattel selects HCL Technologis for its digital transformation

HCL Technologies (HCLTech) announced that Mattel Inc., a leading global toy company and owner of one of the strongest portfolios of children's and family entertainment franchises in the world, has selected HCLTech to drive transformation across Mattel's global technology landscape cutting across applications, infrastructure and information security domains.

HCLTech will serve as Mattel's primary IT digital transformation partner for the next several years.

With its rich experience in executing such multi-dimensional engagements, HCLTech will support Mattel's future direction and continued digital transformation journey.

First Published: Thu, January 12 2023. 18:32 IST

