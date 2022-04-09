Mahindra & Mahindra announces cessation of step down subsidiary in Finland

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that the company has received an intimation from Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India, a listed subsidiary of the Company (MHRIL) informing that KiinteistOy Rauhan Liikekiinteist 1 (Kiinteist, incorporated in Finland, has been merged with Supermarket Capri Oy (Supermarket), with effect from 8 April 2022.

Kiinteistand Supermarket are wholly owned subsidiaries of Holiday Club Resorts Oy, Finland (HCR), which in turn is a wholly owned subsidiary of the MHRIL and a subsidiary of the Company.

Pursuant to the above, Kiinteisthas ceased to be a subsidiary of HCR, MHRIL and consequently, that of the Company with effect from 8 April 2022.

