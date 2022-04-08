ABB inaugurates expanded digital substation products and systems factory in Gujarat

ABB India today announced the inauguration of its expanded Digital Substation Products and Digital Systems factory in Vadodara, Gujarat.

Located within ABB India's largest manufacturing campus, this new factory will meet the growing demand for a wide range of digital substation products and digital solutions in India and in more than 50 countries.

The manufacturing portfolio includes products like relays, while the solutions range from centralized protection and control systems, distribution automation, to bus transfer systems and arc protection for the electrical distribution network.

These products are deployed across multiple industries from cement, steel, oil and gas to utilities (power distribution companies) and renewable energy projects through OEMs.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)