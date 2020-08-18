JUST IN
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services allots 61.77 cr shares under rights issue

Capital Market 

M&M's stake in Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services rises to 52.16% from 51.19%

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services approved the allotment of 61,77,64,960 Equity Shares at a price of Rs. 50 per Equity Share (including a premium of Rs. 48 per Equity Share) under Rights Issue.

Accordingly, pursuant to the Allotment, the paid-up equity share capital of the Company stands increased from 61,77,64,960 Equity Shares to 123,55,29,920 Equity Shares. Further, the percentage of shareholding of Mahindra & Mahindra, the holding company, (the Promoter) stands increased from 51.19% to 52.16%.

First Published: Tue, August 18 2020. 09:13 IST

