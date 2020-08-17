Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals approves bonus issue in ratio of 1:1

-
-
At meeting held on 17 August 2020The Board of Suven Pharmaceuticals at its meeting held on 17 August 2020 has approved and recommended issue of (1:1) one Bonus Share for every one equity share held by the equity shareholders of the Company. The bonus issue of equity shares is subject to the approval of the shareholders in the ensuing annual general meeting and any other applicable statutory and regulatory approvals, as may be required.
