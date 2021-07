Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services hikes stake in Ideal Finance

From 38.20% to 58.20%

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its subsidiary, Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services (MMFSL) has completed the acquisition of 20% of the Equity Share Capital of Ideal Finance from its existing shareholders, resulting in an increase in MMFSL's stake in Ideal Finance from 38.20% to 58.20%.

Consequent to this investment by MMFSL, Ideal Finance has become a Subsidiary of MMFSL and in turn has become a subsidiary of the Company, effective 8 July 2021.

