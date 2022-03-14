Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd stays supported

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is quoting at Rs 145.3, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 29.6% in last one year as compared to a 12.3% jump in NIFTY and a 0.62% jump in the Nifty Financial Services.

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 145.3, up 0.1% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.81% on the day, quoting at 16765.9. The Sensex is at 56158.49, up 1.09%. Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd has slipped around 5.43% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 6.72% in last one month and is currently quoting at 16165.2, up 1.47% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 29.05 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 75.35 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 33.39 based on TTM earnings ending December 21.

