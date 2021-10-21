Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services unveils brand logo for its leasing and subscription biz 'Quiklyz'

Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services today unveiled the brand logo for 'Quiklyz' - its Leasing and Subscription business. The Company had announced the brand name 'Quiklyz' last month, denoting the changing mindset on mobility, especially with millennial-minded consumers and new-age corporates.

The emblem in the logo is Q for Quiklyz, bringing the brand name to the forefront thereby increasing brand recall.

Spokes have been added to the 'Q' which makes it look like a steering wheel that cues the category. The logo expresses that the consumer is in the driver's seat, giving them the power to drive their path towards a new experience.

