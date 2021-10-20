Mindtree secures multi-year engagement with Western Assets

Mindtree announced today that it has been selected as a strategic partner by Western Asset, one of the world's leading active fixed-income investment managers, to help drive innovation and differentiated experiences for the company's global investors. Mindtree will initially partner with the Western Asset team on their IT infrastructure and application portfolio, while also enabling several strategic business initiatives.

As part of this multi-year engagement, Mindtree will enable Western Asset to create a more flexible operating model that can quickly adapt to changing business needs and accelerate time-to-value.

By leveraging its deep domain and digital expertise, Mindtree will help Western Asset accelerate the transition to a platform-based operating model, automate enterprise systems, and maintain industry-leading best practices for IT services. This will enable Western Asset to scale overall productivity, agility and delivery.

