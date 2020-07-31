Coromandel International update on its acquisition of balance 50% stake in JV - Coromandel SQM (India)

Coromandel International announced that due to unavoidable circumstances the closing formalities for acquisition of balance stake in Coromandel SQM (India), a joint venture of the company and Soquimich European Holdings BV by the company are getting delayed.

The transaction is now expected to close on or before 31 July 2020.

