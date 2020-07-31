JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » News

Shriram Transport Finance Company to consider fund raising via debt issue
Business Standard

Board of Tata Motors extends completion date for scheme of arrangement

Capital Market 

At meeting held on 31 July 2020

The Board of Tata Motors at its meeting held on 31 July 2020 has approved the extension of date for completion of the Conditions Precedents mentioned in the Scheme of Arrangement between the Company and Tata Advanced Systems for transfer of Defense Undertaking upto 31 December 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Fri, July 31 2020. 17:37 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU