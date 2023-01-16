Mahindra & Mahindra launches its first C-Segment Electric SUV XUV400

-
The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants.
Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.
The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo, giving it a distinctive presence on the road. Available in two variants - XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years /unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.
