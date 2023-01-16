Mahindra & Mahindra launches its first C-Segment Electric SUV XUV400

Mahindra & Mahindra today announced pricing for the fun and fast XUV400, its first electric SUV, unveiled on World EV Day in 2022. The XUV400 is designed and engineered for car buyers looking to join the electric revolution. Set to take Mahindra's electrification journey forward, the all-electric SUV will be priced from Rs 15.99 lakh.

The introductory prices are applicable on the first 5,000 bookings for each of the two variants.

Mahindra aims to deliver 20,000 units of the XUV400 within a year of its launch, considering the challenges of the structural gap between the demand and supply of automotive-grade semiconductors and the availability of battery packs.

The XUV400 is the first EV from Mahindra to feature the electrifying copper twin peak logo, giving it a distinctive presence on the road. Available in two variants - XUV400 EL powered by a 39.4 kWh battery and XUV400 EC powered by a 34.5 kWh battery, the eSUV will come in five exciting colour options - Arctic Blue, Everest White, Galaxy Grey, Napoli Black and Infinity Blue with dual tone option of Satin Copper. The eSUV comes with a standard warranty of 3 years /unlimited kms and will additionally come with a warranty of 8 years or 160,000 kms (whichever is earlier) for the battery & motor.

