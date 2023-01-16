Board of Century Textiles & Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr via NCD issuance

-
ALSO READ
IIFL Finance files draft shelf prospectus for public issue of NCDs up to Rs 5000 cr
Shriram City Union Finance approves NCD issuance up to Rs 400 cr
Ritesh Properties & Industries allots 1.69 cr equity shares on conversion of OFCDs
Dhanvarsha Finvest allots 1.06 lakh equity shares on conversion of CCDs
Deepak Fertilizers to consider conversion of FCCBs issued to IFC
-
At meeting held on 16 January 2023The Board of Century Textiles & Industries at its meeting held on 16 January 2023 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU