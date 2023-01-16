JUST IN
Board of Century Textiles & Industries approves fund raising up to Rs 400 cr via NCD issuance

At meeting held on 16 January 2023

The Board of Century Textiles & Industries at its meeting held on 16 January 2023 has approved raising of funds up to Rs 400 crore in one or more tranches by issue of Listed, Rated, Unsecured, Redeemable, Non-Convertible Debentures of the Company on private placement basis within the borrowing limits approved by the shareholders subject to such statutory and regulatory approvals as may be necessary under applicable laws.

First Published: Mon, January 16 2023. 13:34 IST

