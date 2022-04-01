Centrum Capital Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd, Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd, Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd and Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 April 2022.

Centrum Capital Ltd soared 15.09% to Rs 29.75 at 11:51 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.97 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.63 lakh shares in the past one month.

IOL Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals Ltd surged 14.34% to Rs 404.55. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.16 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.09 lakh shares in the past one month.

Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd spiked 13.43% to Rs 317.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 41497 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 18393 shares in the past one month.

Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd jumped 11.26% to Rs 113.15. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2.38 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.69 lakh shares in the past one month.

Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd exploded 10.97% to Rs 111.75. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

