Orient Press Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Delphi World Money Ltd, Vineet Laboratories Ltd, Ortin Laboratories Ltd and Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 01 April 2022.

Orient Press Ltd soared 20.00% to Rs 78 at 12:06 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 17940 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6774 shares in the past one month.

Delphi World Money Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 568.85. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3717 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1072 shares in the past one month.

Vineet Laboratories Ltd spiked 19.94% to Rs 56.85. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 3844 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5507 shares in the past one month.

Ortin Laboratories Ltd spurt 19.91% to Rs 27.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 66637 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 12895 shares in the past one month.

Astron Paper & Board Mill Ltd rose 13.20% to Rs 48.45. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 25295 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 11257 shares in the past one month.

