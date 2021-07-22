Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd stays slippery

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is quoting at Rs 759.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The stock jumped 25.9% in last one year as compared to a 41.05% rally in NIFTY and a 40.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 759.6, down 0.08% on the day as on 13:24 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 1.2% on the day, quoting at 15819.75. The Sensex is at 52844.8, up 1.24%.Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd has eased around 2.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Auto index of which Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.1% in last one month and is currently quoting at 10222.2, up 0.38% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 11.86 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 22.55 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 758.85, down 0.24% on the day. Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd jumped 25.9% in last one year as compared to a 41.05% rally in NIFTY and a 40.54% spurt in the Nifty Auto index.

The PE of the stock is 113.62 based on TTM earnings ending March 21.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)