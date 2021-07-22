Avantel soars after order win

Avantel jumped 6.11% to Rs 712.40 after the company said it received an order worth Rs 8.88 crore from Bharat Electronics for supplying Satcom equipment.

Avantel specializes in integrating technologies related to wireless front-end, Satellite Communication, Embedded systems, Signal Processing, Network management and Software development.

The company posted a 38.1% rise in net profit to Rs 5.69 crore on a 34% increase in net sales to Rs 29.06 crore in Q4 FY21 over Q4 FY20.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)