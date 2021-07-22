IDFC Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd, Jindal Stainless Ltd, Sagar Cements Ltd and Vakrangee Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 22 July 2021.

IDFC Ltd soared 13.18% to Rs 59.7 at 11:50 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 20.32 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 6.83 lakh shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Foodworks Ltd spiked 10.41% to Rs 3381.6. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 1.11 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 14477 shares in the past one month.

Jindal Stainless Ltd surged 10.24% to Rs 135.15. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 8.79 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.43 lakh shares in the past one month.

Sagar Cements Ltd spurt 9.65% to Rs 1276.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 28471 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5948 shares in the past one month.

Vakrangee Ltd rose 9.60% to Rs 38.8. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 10.17 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.26 lakh shares in the past one month.

