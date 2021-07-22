Banaras Beads Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Tarmat Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and SPL Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2021.

Tarmat Ltd, Xchanging Solutions Ltd, Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd and SPL Industries Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 22 July 2021.

Banaras Beads Ltd surged 19.98% to Rs 76.85 at 12:04 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 33523 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21357 shares in the past one month.

Tarmat Ltd soared 13.10% to Rs 94.95. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81923 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 40205 shares in the past one month.

Xchanging Solutions Ltd spiked 11.85% to Rs 132.65. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 8.77 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.46 lakh shares in the past one month.

Madhav Marbles and Granites Ltd exploded 11.61% to Rs 72.1. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 45086 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21691 shares in the past one month.

SPL Industries Ltd jumped 11.31% to Rs 55.1. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 32606 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 21896 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)