IDFC soars after RBI OKs exit as promoter of IDFC First Bank

IDFC jumped 12.61% to Rs 59.40 after the company said that the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has allowed the firm to exit as the promoter of IDFC First Bank as the five-year lock-in period expires.
The five-year lock-in period ended on 30 September 2020. IDFC currently owns a 100% stake in IDFC Financial Holding Company, which, in turn, holds 100% in IDFC Asset Management and 36.56% in IDFC First Bank.
The IDFC Bank was created by the demerger of the infrastructure lending business of IDFC to IDFC Bank in 2015.
RBI had granted IDFC a banking licence in April of 2014 pursuant to the February 2013 universal bank licensing guidelines. These guidelines mandated IDFC create a non-operative financial holding company (NOFHC) structure to house the bank and other financial services units of the parent company to ensure the banking business was completely ring-fenced from other activities of the firm.
The parent company IDFC was also mandated to hold a minimum of 40% stake in the bank, locked in for the first five years, and thereafter reduce it to 15% over ten years.
According to reports, the RBI's latest internal working group recommendations propose that the cap on promoters' stake, in the long run, may be raised from 15% to 26% of the paid-up voting equity share capital of private banks.
IDFC is a finance company. It provides finance and advisory services for infrastructure projects as well as asset management and investment banking.
The company reported a standalone net profit of Rs 25.85 crore in Q4 FY21 as against a net loss of Rs 70.43 crore in Q4 FY20. Total income was at Rs 30.89 crore in Q4 FY21.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU