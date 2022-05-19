Mahindra & Mahindra partners with Volkswagen for MEB electric components

Volkswagen and Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) are exploring the use of MEB electric components for Mahindra's new Born Electric Platform. Both parties announced today that they have signed a Partnering Agreement on 18 May to evaluate the scope of collaboration. Mahindra intends to equip its Born Electric Platform with MEB electric components such as electric motors, battery system components and battery cells.
The Partnering Agreement evaluates the scope of collaboration - it indicates binding rules for the evaluation phase as well as the non-binding scope of supply. The binding supply agreement will be negotiated in a continued constructive and legally compliant way to conclude by the end of 2022. Designed as an open vehicle platform, the MEB electric platform and its components allows car manufacturers to build their portfolio of electrified vehicles, quickly and cost-effectively.
The shared objective of the two companies is to electrify the Indian automotive market, one of the most important automotive growth markets and a key element in the global decarbonisation of the mobility sector.
