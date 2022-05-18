Interglobe Aviation announces change in CEO

-
ALSO READ
Aviation stocks take off after India resumes international flight
Interglobe Aviation announces change in Chairman
Interglobe Aviation reports consolidated net profit of Rs 129.79 crore in the December 2021 quarter
Infosys, InterGlobe Aviation, Escorts in focus
Ramco Systems to implement its Aviation suite for heli-charter operator - Pathfinder Aviation
-
With effect from 01 October 2022Interglobe Aviation announced the appointment of Pieter Elbers as the Chief Executive Officer and as a Whole Time Director of the Company, subject to necessary regulatory and Shareholders' approvals. His appointment as the Chief Executive Officer is expected to be effective from 01 October 2022.
The Boarc has taken note of the resignation of Ronojoy Dutta as the Whole Time Director and Chief Executive Officer with effect from 30 September 2022.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU