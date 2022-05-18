TVS Motor launches new TVS iQube Electric Scooter

TVS Motor today announced the launch of the new TVS iQube Electric scooter in three avatars that come loaded with best-in-class on-road range of 140 km on a single charge.

They will offer a host of intelligent connected features such as 7 TFT touchscreen and clean UI, infinity theme personalisation, voice assist and TVS iQube Alexa skillset, intuitive music player control, OTA updates, fast charging with a plug-and-play carry along charger, vehicle health and safety notifications, multiple Bluetooth and Cloud Connectivity options, 32 litre storage space, and much more.

Backed by the steadfast and trusted TVS Motor's engineering capabilities, TVS iQube results from robust testing, ably complemented by well-established network support, a relationship manager, and a holistic digital ecosystem.

TVS iQube and TVS iQube S, will be available at attractive price points of Rs. 98,564 and Rs. 1,08,690 respectively (on-road Delhi including FAME and state subsidy).

