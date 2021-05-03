Board of NCL Industries approves setting up of cement grinding and packing unit at Mattapalli

-
-
At meeting held on 03 May 2021The Board of NCL Industries at its meeting held on 03 May 2021 has approved the proposal to set up 110 TPH cement grinding and packing unit at Line III- Phase 2 at Mattapalli at an estimated cost of around Rs 105 crore to be financed by a debt of Rs 75 crore and balance Rs 30 crore to be met out of internal accruals. The project is expected to be completed in 18 months from date of its financial closure.
