Mahindra & Mahindra sells 42,983 units in July 2021

Mahindra & Mahindra announced that its overall auto sales (passenger vehicles + commercial vehicles + exports) for the month of July 2021 stood at 42983 vehicles.

In the Utility Vehicles segment, Mahindra sold 20797 vehicles in July 2021, higher by 91% over July 2020.

The Passenger Vehicles segment (which includes UVs, Cars and Vans) sold 21046 vehicles in July 2021, higher by 91% over July 2020. Exports for the month of July 2021 were at 2123 vehicles, higher by 5% over July 2020.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)