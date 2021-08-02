Glenmark partners with Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals and Canadian biotech firm SaNOtize Research & Development Corp. today announced an exclusive long term strategic partnership to manufacture, market and distribute its breakthrough Nitric Oxide Nasal Spray (NONS) for COVID]19 treatment in India and other Asian markets including Singapore, Malaysia, Hong Kong, Taiwan, Nepal, Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Timor]Leste and Vietnam.

Available in the form of a simple nasal spray, it is designed to kill the virus in the upper airways, preventing it from incubating and spreading to the lungs.

It is based on nitric oxide (NO), a natural nano]molecule with proven anti]microbial properties, and which has a direct effect on SARS]CoV]2, the virus causing COVID]19.

