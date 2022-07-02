Hero MotoCorp records 35.7% growth in Q1 sales

Sells 3.90 lakh units

Hero MotoCorp has sold 3.90 lakh units in the first quarter of the Financial Year (April-June) 2022-23. This is a robust double-digit growth of 35.7% over the corresponding quarter of the previous fiscal (FY22), when the Company had sold 10.25 lakh units.

Sequentially, this translates into a growth of 17% over the last quarter of the fiscal year (January-March) 2021-2022, when the Company had sold 11.89 lakh units.

The growth in volumes indicate the continuously improving consumer sentiment and the company expects the positive trend to continue in the coming months, on the back of a decent monsoon, and encouraging farm activity.

With sales of 4.85 lakh units of motorcycles and scooters in June 2022, the Company registered a growth of 3.3% over the corresponding month of the previous fiscal when it sold 4.69 lakh units.

