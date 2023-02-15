JUST IN
You are here: Home » News-CM » Companies » Results

B&B Triplewall Containers standalone net profit declines 20.68% in the December 2022 quarter
Business Standard

Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 75.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Capital Market 

Sales decline 25.79% to Rs 685.23 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 75.75% to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.79% to Rs 685.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 923.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales685.23923.32 -26 OPM %6.7242.72 -PBDT96.76398.65 -76 PBT91.76394.34 -77 NP72.78300.11 -76

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

First Published: Wed, February 15 2023. 07:59 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU