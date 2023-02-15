Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 75.75% in the December 2022 quarter

Sales decline 25.79% to Rs 685.23 crore

Net profit of Maithan Alloys declined 75.75% to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.79% to Rs 685.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 923.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021.685.23923.326.7242.7296.76398.6591.76394.3472.78300.11

