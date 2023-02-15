Maithan Alloys consolidated net profit declines 75.75% in the December 2022 quarter

-
Sales decline 25.79% to Rs 685.23 croreNet profit of Maithan Alloys declined 75.75% to Rs 72.78 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 300.11 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. Sales declined 25.79% to Rs 685.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2022 as against Rs 923.32 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2021. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2022Dec. 2021% Var.Sales685.23923.32 -26 OPM %6.7242.72 -PBDT96.76398.65 -76 PBT91.76394.34 -77 NP72.78300.11 -76
